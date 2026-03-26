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March 26, 2026
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Dozens Of Bodies, Mostly Infants, Discovered In Kenya Mass Grave

About 32 bodies, mostly children, have been dug up from a mass grave in the western Kenyan town of Kericho as investigations continue into the shocking discovery.

The exhumation was done after the police obtained a court order to retrieve 14 bodies that were initially believed to have been buried at the site.

Government pathologist Richard Njoroge told journalists on Tuesday evening that what they found was “quite unusual” with bodies “stacked in gunny bags”, after a day-long process that was interrupted by heavy rains, reports the BBC.

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A post-mortem examination began yesterday, amid calls to promptly identify the bodies and investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

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