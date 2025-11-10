Dozens Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Malaysia-Thailand Border

Dozens of people are missing and one person has died after a boat carrying migrants sank near the border between Thailand and Malaysia.

The vessel is believed to have capsized near the southern Thai island of Ko Tarutao on Thursday, the Malaysian Coast Guard said.

Ten people have been rescued and the body of a woman was found floating in the sea.

Maritime officials believe the victims are part of a group of about 300 people who had been travelling on a larger vessel before splitting onto small boats as they approached Malaysia, reports the BBC.