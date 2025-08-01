New Telegraph

August 1, 2025
Dozens Killed Seeking Food In Gaza, Hospital Says, As US Envoy Arrives Israel

More than 50 Palestinians were killed and 400 others injured while waiting for food near a crossing in northern Gaza on Wednesday, a hospital said, as US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel.

Footage showed casualties from the incident near the Zikim crossing being taken on carts to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said Israeli forces fired at the crowds gathered around aid lorries.

The Israeli military said troops fired “warning shots” but that it was “not aware of any casualties”. Witkoff is due to meet Israeli officials who are considering punitive measures against Hamas after ceasefire and hostage release deal talks stalled last week, reports the BBC.

He will also reportedly visit aid distribution sites run by the controversial Israeli- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), amid growing international outrage over the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory

