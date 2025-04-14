Dozens Killed In Russian Missile Attack On Ukraine

Share

Russian strikes on Sumy have killed more than 30 people including two children, the city’s acting mayor said yesterday. Two ballistic missiles struck the heart of the city as local people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday.

“On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy,” Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media. “Unfortunately, we already know of more than 30 deaths.”

The strike comes less than a day after Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats accused each other of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the three-year-old war, reports The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the US’s special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said the strikes on Palm Sunday cross “any line of decency” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of ignoring the US ceasefire proposal.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

