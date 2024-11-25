Dozens Killed In Pakistan Sectarian Violence

Share

More than 80 people have been killed in renewed sectarian violence in north-west Pakistan, officials said.

Another156 are said to have been wounded in three days of fighting in the tribal district of Kurram, near the Afghan border.

The violence began on Thursday, when gunmen attacked convoys of Shia Muslims travelling through the area under police escort.

More than 40 died in that incident, which triggered revenge attacks.

Shia and Sunni Muslims have engaged in tribal and sectarian rivalries over land disputes for decades, reports the BBC.

