Dozens Killed In Attacks On Famine-Hit Sudan Camps

More than 100 civilians, among them at least 20 children and a medical team working for a humanitarian charity, have been killed in a series of attacks beginning on Friday in Sudan’s western Darfur region, the UN has said.

The assaults – on the city of el Fasher and two nearby camps housing people forced from their homes by the civil war – have been blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The camps, Zamzam and Abu Shouk, provide temporary homes to more than 700,000 people, many of whom are facing famine-like conditions, reports the BBC. News of the attacks come on the eve of the second anniversary of the civil war between the RSF and the army.

