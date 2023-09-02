Dozens Killed As Metal Factory Explodes In Brazil

An explosion at a metal factory in Brazil’s most populous state killed four and injured 30 on Friday, September 1, 2023,

Confirming the development in a statement issued to reporters, the officials said dozens of firefighters and rescue teams were sent to the site of the explosion in the city of Cabreuva, São Paulo Gov.

Tarcisio de Freitas said on social media. Cabreuva lies about 60 miles northwest of the city of São Paulo, as reported by FOX News.

Footage on Brazilian TV broadcasters showed the factory completely destroyed by the explosion.

Local media outlets said the blast was triggered by overheating equipment, and that hospitals in the area had been warned there would be a big influx of injured patients.