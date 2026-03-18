Dozens Killed After Afghanistan Rehab Centre Struck

Dozens of people are feared dead or injured at a drug treatment centre in Afghanistan’s capital after an air strike that the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan.

The centre in Kabul was hit on Monday evening, killing some people and injuring others, the government’s spokesman said on X. Pakistan denied striking any health facility, saying it “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure” in Kabul and the eastern province of Nangahar.

The BBC visited the centre, parts of which were still on fire, and saw more than 30 bodies being carried out on stretchers. Some 2,000 people were being treated there, according to officials at the facility, who believe there could be hundreds of casualties.