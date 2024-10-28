Dozens Injured As Truck Hits Bus Stop In Tel Aviv

Share

The Israeli emergency service and police said a truck rammed into a bus stop north of the commercial hub Tel Aviv yesterday, injuring dozens of people.

Police did not immediately say what caused the incident or whether it was an attack, reports AFP. “At 10:08 am (0808 GMT), a report was received… of a truck hitting a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon…

Paramedics are currently providing medical treatment on site to dozens of casualties,” the Magen David Adom service said in a statement.

