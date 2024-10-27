Dozens Injured As Truck Hits Bus Stop In Central Israel

Share

On Sunday, dozens of people were reportedly injured after a truck hit a bus stop near an Israeli military base.

At least six people are in serious condition and others remain trapped under wreckage at the scene in Glilot.

According to the report, the incident is suspected to be a deliberate attack.

Police while confirming the tragic incident said the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

local reports said armed civilians in the area shot and “Neutralised” the driver of the truck after he deliberately rammed into people.