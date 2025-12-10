Dozens Injured After Magnitude 7.5 Quake Strikes Northern Japan

At least 30 people were injured after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Monday night, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

The quake occurred at 23:15 (14:15 GMT) at a depth of 50km (31mi), about 80km off the coast of the Aomori region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It prompted tsunami warnings which have now been lifted, while waves of 70cm (27in) were seen.

Some train services have been suspended and thousands of homes have been left without power as a result, reports The BBC.

Authorities have also warned that a stronger tremor could occur in the coming days – urging the public to remain on high alert for at least a week, according to local media reports.