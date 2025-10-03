New Telegraph

October 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Dozens Feared Dead…

Dozens Feared Dead In Indonesia School Collapse, Officials Say

There are “no signs of life” under the wreckage of a collapsed Indonesian school where 59 people are still missing, rescuers have said.

Hundreds of students, most of them teenage boys, were inside the two-storey Islamic boarding school in the town of Sidoarjo when it collapsed on Monday.

At least five students were killed and about 100 injured, officials said. Thirteen people have been freed from the debris since rescue efforts began, though two later died in hospital.

Rescue operations had been challenging due to the unstable structure of the building, reports the BBC.

Yesterday, the disaster mitigation agency (BNBP) said rescuers using thermal drones failed to detect signs of life from the rubble.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027: Kebbi South Endorses Idris For Re-Election
Read Next

Israeli Naval Ships Intercept Gaza-Bound Flotilla