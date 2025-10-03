Dozens Feared Dead In Indonesia School Collapse, Officials Say

There are “no signs of life” under the wreckage of a collapsed Indonesian school where 59 people are still missing, rescuers have said.

Hundreds of students, most of them teenage boys, were inside the two-storey Islamic boarding school in the town of Sidoarjo when it collapsed on Monday.

At least five students were killed and about 100 injured, officials said. Thirteen people have been freed from the debris since rescue efforts began, though two later died in hospital.

Rescue operations had been challenging due to the unstable structure of the building, reports the BBC.

Yesterday, the disaster mitigation agency (BNBP) said rescuers using thermal drones failed to detect signs of life from the rubble.