Dozens Detained After Rare Protest Demanding Delhi Clean Up Toxic Air

Hundreds of people staged a rare protest in Delhi on Sunday against worsening air pollution, as air quality continues to deteriorate in India’s capital and nearby regions.

Over the past three weeks, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures the level of PM 2.5 or fine particulate matter in the air that can clog lungs, has hovered between 300 and 400, which is 20 to 30 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s safe limit.

The protesters held banners and shouted slogans, de- manding that the government take action to curb pollution, reports the BBC. Around 80 of them were briefly detained near India Gate after police said they did not have permission to gather at the landmark. “Our lungs are getting damaged.

The government should declare it a health emergency until they find a solution to it,” a protester told news agency PTI. And in a related development, police have confirmed eight fatalities after an explosion near the Red Fort landmark in Delhi.

“Some people have died, and some have been injured,” the Delhi Police Commissioner said. Thousands of tourists visit the 17th Century Red Fort every day, which lies just a few meters from a busy trading hub. Police say they have not yet found what caused the blast.