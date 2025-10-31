Dozens Dead In ‘Total Devastation’ Left Behind By Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa has continued its devastating sweep across the Caribbean, decimating homes and infrastructure, flooding neighbourhoods and leaving dozens dead.

The impact in Jamaica was clearer on Wednesday, after the island nation was targeted squarely by the category five monster – one of the most powerful hurricanes ever measured in the region.

At least five people have been confirmed dead there. At least another 20 died during flooding in Haiti as Melissa, now a category two storm, tears through the region, reports the BBC.