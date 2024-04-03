Dozens Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Fire

At least 29 people have been killed and one injured in a fire in a nightclub in Turkey. The Masquerade club, in the basement of a highrise building in Istanbul, was closed and being renovated during the day. The fire broke out just after midday, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said, adding that the cause was unclear. Gül said that the victims of the fire were thought to have been involved in the renovation work. Several people have been arrested in connection with the fire as investigations continue.

They include the nightclub manager and the manager of the renovations, reports the BBC. Firefighters and other first responders surrounded the charred and smoking entrance to the club, which occupies two floors underneath a 16-storey residential building in the city’s Gayrettepe district. The number of victims has rapidly increased throughout the afternoon, with the governor’s office issuing a string of updates. The newly re-elected Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, said the club had not applied for the correct construction permit.