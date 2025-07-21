Dozens Dead After Tourist Boat Capsized in Vietnam

At least 37 people have died and several are still missing after a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam during bad weather.

The incident took place in Ha Long Bay, a popular tourist destination in the north of the country. Most of the passengers were reportedly Vietnamese families visiting from the capital Hanoi, reports the BBC.

Heavy rain has been hindering the search for survivors, rescuers say, but so far 11 people have been pulled from the water alive.

The vessel, named Wonder Seas, was carrying 53 people when it capsized after encountering a sudden storm, a statement from the Vietnamese Border Guards and navy said.