The president of the St Finbarr’s College Old Student Association, Patric Doyle, has applauded all the participants of the school’s 61st annual Inter-House Sports Competition, describing all as winners with St Dennis House coming top among all the houses.

The annual sports competition coming same time as the citadel of learning celebrates its 70th Anniversary of a lasting vision-one that emphasises the balanced development of the mind, heart, and body.

The college Administrator, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Babalola, welcomed the students and urged them to compete with passion.

In a closely fought multi-sports event at the college’s sports facility in Lagos on Friday, athletes from four Houses demonstrated brilliance and sportsmanship across nine events at both Junior and Senior levels.

These events included athletics, javelin, shot put, discus, and high jump, along with indoor competitions such as badminton, table tennis, scrabble, and chess.

St Dennis House secured the championship, winning 12 gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals, for a total of 27 medals.

St Joseph House finished second with eight gold, eight silver, and eight bronze medals, totalling 24 with St. Paul taking third with five gold, 11 silver and eight bronze medals while St. Peter’s trailed in fourth with a total of 19 medals (seven gold, four silver and eight bronze medals).

Meanwhile, CMS Grammar School, Bariga, and Queens College were among the 26 leading secondary schools that competed in the invitational relay.