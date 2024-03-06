Doyin Okupe urges bold measures amid Nigeria’s economic crisis

In a candid advisory, the two-term presidential aide, Dyin Okupe, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action in response to the ongoing economic challenges facing Nigeria, causing a surge in the cost of living for citizens. Quoting the former spokesperson, “In these critical times, a six-month state of emergency in the economic sector is paramount to address the deep-seated issues affecting our nation.”

Okupe further recommended the suspension of the 2024 budget implementation, emphasizing the need for a recalibration to tackle the pressing economic concerns. He said: “A temporary pause in the budget execution can provide the space needed for strategic planning and resource reallocation.”

Recognising the security threats exacerbating the economic woes, the spokesperson called for the mobilization of the Army and security agencies, emphasizing the importance of quelling insecurity to create a conducive environment for economic recovery. Addressing the rampant oil theft plaguing the nation, Okupe urged the President to employ all available means to halt the illicit activities.