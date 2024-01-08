Doyin Okupe Opens Up On Why He Resign As LP Campaign Director

Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of the Peter Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation has revealed why he resigned from the Labour Party (LP) a few months before the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on why he resigned, Okupe based his resignation on ideological disagreements that surfaced ahead of the 2023 election.

He clarified that his long-standing adherence to liberal democratic and right-wing ideals conflicted with the left-of-center beliefs of (LP), making it impossible for him to stay a member.

In a letter made available to newsmen on Monday, Okupe said: “I submit herewith my letter of resignation from the Labour Party with effect from today.

“You will recall that our flagbearer, Mr Peter Obi, myself, and others left the PDP abruptly and had to look for a special-purpose vehicle in which to contest the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“The Labour Party, your good self, and other members of your executives provided us with this veritable platform with no burdensomeness whatsoever for which we were extremely grateful.

“We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party which is ideologically rooted in the left of the center.

“I have been a rightist and a Liberal Democrat all my entire life. It is therefore this ideological conflict that makes me seek an exit so that I may continue my political activities with liberalism, sincerity, and freedom.

“I wish to thank you in particular and other members of the leadership of the party for the cordiality and respect accorded to me as the Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organization.

“I wish you and the party success in your future endeavors. Long live the Labour Party. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your brother, friend, and compatriot, Omooba Dr Doyin Okupe, Former Director General Obi-Datti Campaign Organization.”