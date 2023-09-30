DOYIN DAVIDS: Why Pere and I Fell Out In Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija Season Eight, the All-Stars Edition saw quite number of stars, including Doyin Davids, the housemate who was credited with the most words while in the house. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Doyin predicts the winner of the All-star edition, why she has no regrets with actions in the house among others issues.

You’ve had a chance to look back at some of your actions in your show. What was the challenging part of being in the show, and do you think you received positive or negative reactions from Nigerians while you were in the show?

I think the most challenging part was feeling like I was alone. A lot of times I felt like I didn’t have a friend, like I didn’t have anybody, and I think it just reminded me of how important relationships and friendships are. In that house, I felt I didn’t have anybody to fight my battles, so I always felt the need to stand up for myself.

I always felt the need to repeat things over and over because I wanted to feel heard. I felt like nobody would stand up for me. There were so many times it really weighed me down. But I’m also the type of person that I only really need myself. I have moments where I wish I had someone, but for the most part, I’m good by myself. Also, in the show, I thought I would receive a lot of negative feedback outside.

And the reason I felt that way was because I knew that I used to curse a lot. But it was just something that is a part of me in real life. I remember thinking to myself that I needed to stop this, but I never stopped it, I was just living my real life. I also thought I was boring, I thought that maybe people would think ‘What is this one doing in the show, she’s not even giving any content’.

Did you at any point change strategy while playing the game?

I never had a strategy going into that house. I think that it’s impossible for you to build a strategy when you have not seen the personalities, you’re going to be sharing the house with. I was literally living my day-to-day life in that house. I was just reacting based on everything I was feeling in the house. For me it was like living my life because I didn’t even expect the house to play out the way it did. So that was just me living my life and reacting to situations.

One of the last issues you had before exiting the house was between you and Pere. What exactly happened?

Pere had mentioned to Alex, Kim, and Cross that I was lying about a statement that I said to Cross that Pere had made. I knew that I wasn’t lying, so that pissed me off because I thought, ‘You must really think that you are somebody for you to think I would lie.

Why would I lie?’ I was very upset, and I was trying to stand up for myself. But he kept on insisting he hadn’t made the statement and I guess he got upset. I don’t really know why he was dramatic. I can’t speak for him, but maybe he was upset or maybe he was acting I really don’t know what it was. But he decided to punch a wall.

As far as I’m concerned, I didn’t really care because I wanted us to get back to the issue. I was not even standing there thinking I should be scared for my life. Maybe I should have been thinking about that. In the moment, it was very laughable in my head.

Were you deliberately pushing his buttons?

No. I wasn’t conscious of it, I wasn’t trying to push his buttons. I was genuinely upset in that moment. I felt like there’s been too many situations where the housemates easily point fingers at Doyin whenever something happened. It is easy for them to say, ‘it’s Doyin that did it’.

And in this case, I did not like that he kept on insisting that I was lying when he knew very well that I wasn’t. I don’t like it when people ques- tion my honesty. There’s no reason to lie. So, I wasn’t pushing his buttons, I was doing it because I wanted to be heard.

What was your relationship with Ilebaye in the beginning like? It almost felt like you were acting like an older sister and trying to curtail some of her acts.

We met in the house. We were in the same season but we never lived together. We weren’t particularly close even after the season ended. But when we met in the house, automatically for me it was a no-brainer. You know we were the only Level Up girls in the house. We started a friendship and honestly, she felt like a younger sister.

What do you think led to the falling out between you and Ilebaye?

I guess it didn’t just Why Pere and I fell out in Big Brother house I don’t regret my actions in Big Brother house work out. I’m hoping that when she comes out, we will sit and resolve it, but if that doesn’t happen, I wish her all the best and I love her regardless.

I don’t think either I or Ilebaye can even really say exactly what caused the final falling out. I think it was just a lot of different things I didn’t feel like at the time. I had some feelings towards the way she behaved, she also had certain feelings based on the way she perceived my behaviour. What I think we could have done better though, is communicate more. And that was something I always asked for in our friendship.

But I understand that we are all growing every day. I think we just let little things blow out of proportion and we speak to other people rather than just communicate with each other better. From my end I really have no ill intentions towards anyone, I just really wanted to be by myself in the house.

You had a lot of things to say to other housemates to their faces. Do you regret anything you said, or is there anything you would change regarding what you said?

There’s nothing I said to anybody in that house that I will take back. Everything I said, I meant every word. Yes, I said what I said, and I don’t regret anything.

Earlier on the show, we saw you bond a lot with Kiddwaya. Do you think you’d have got into a ship with him if he stayed longer?

On the show Kiddwaya and I were cool. I like his personality a lot. I just like people that don’t take life too seriously. We can banter and say things to each other, and nobody will be up- set. So that was what our friendship was really based on. It never had any romantic aspect. There was nothing about our friendship that was sexual or romantic, so I don’t think we would have ever got the ship.

Do you think the number of people invited from each set affected your chances of winning?

Yes, 100%. I think that the fact that we were very few from the Level Up season worked against us. If we were more, maybe up to five or six Level Up housemates, then we would have a bigger circle to build an alliance, hoping that most people will cooperate with the alliance, just like ‘Pepper Dem’ and ‘Shine Your Eye’ have an alliance because they have the numbers. So, in the house it is a game of numbers.

The higher the number you have, the more people you can convince to maybe nominate another person for eviction or put another person up for pardon, so we didn’t have the number. ‘Level Up’ housemates lost from the beginning to be honest, but I still believe that somebody from Leve Up can win.

Do you think your issues with Adekunle affected your chances of having a friendship with Venita?

I don’t think his affiliation with Venita had anything to do with my relationship with her. It wouldn’t matter at all if Adekunle were her boy- friend, we would have our separate relationship. I think I just realised that Venita and I couldn’t be close because she exhibited behaviours that I couldn’t stand.

I wasn’t particularly her favourite person, so we just would never have been able to bond because of how she looked at me and her behaviour towards me. I wouldn’t have been friends with her even if another person was her boyfriend.

Who are you rooting for to win the N120 million?

I am rooting for two people, Ilebaye and Ceec. Any of them that wins I won’t have a problem with it.