Doyin Cut Ties With Ilebaye, Vows Never To Speak With Her Again (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David, has vowed never to speak with fellow housemate and friend, Ilebaye.

Doyin made the vow on Tuesday while having a conversation with fellow housemate, Angel about their ordeal.

Speaking with Angel, Doyinsola revealed that after her face-off with Venita, Ilebaye whom she calls her friend, went to pick sides by meeting up with Venita to apologize, knowing full well that the cause of their rift was because of Ilebaye.

Doyin poured out her emotions while noting that she has invested a lot in their relationship because she has stood up a lot of times by defending Ilebaye but right now, all she feels is disappointment towards her, hence, she would not be speaking to her in the house anymore as she is full of shit.

Doyin’s revelation has made viewers take to their social media pages to react as they drop their opinions about the matter.

See some reactions below:

jociepeters: “This girl needs to rest, na friendship no be relationship, if you’re not getting the same energy you should rest.”

tee_tees_backup: “Doyin and ass kissing these people mxm cos I guarantee you if it was anyone else having an issue with her she would be the one running around to apologise like a headless chicken but because it’s Ilebaye She is now calling her names when baye would never ever call her any names or say anything bad about her even when they are having an argument.”

frankynero88: “You are angry because she just confirmed what Venita told her about the pardon me thing, knowing you told her a different thing just to be pardoned. The fact that you fought for her doesn’t make you think whatever you do to her she shouldn’t be angry or talk. You are more like a manipulator. I even prefer Angel for her than you.”

chioma___official: “This loud-mouthed girl. Doyin should come home this weekend she sef don try.”

lauraoranika: “I told you guys that Doyin’s fight with Venita was for her own personal reasons, she wasn’t really fighting for Baye. BTW Angel has been acting so cool lately.”

okolipepe: “Anyone that doesn’t value Doyin’s friendship will always have people like Ilebaye as friends.”

nnenna_blinks_: “That’s the reason she was crying more than the bereaved the day Ike threw off Baye’s stuff. So she could hold it as a debt on Baye if she doesn’t reciprocate that same energy. That’s why I’m always scared when people do things for me because the majority of the time there is an ulterior motive and if you don’t meet their expectations that fakè love can turn to hate in a blink.

Watch the video below: