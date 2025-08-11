Doyin Abiola’s Funeral Rites Begin Sept 7–Family

The final burial rites for Dr. Doyinsola Hamidat Abiola, former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the defunct Concord Press of Nigeria, have been tentatively scheduled for September 7–9 in Lagos. Nigeria’s first female Editor of a national newspaper, Dr. Abiola, passed away on August 5, 2025, at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

Her daughter, Mrs. Doyin Abiola-Tobun, disclosed the three-day plan when a delegation of former Concord Press staff under the banner of The Great Concord Family, led by Coordinator Aliu Mohammed, paid a condolence visit to the family’s Ikeja home on Sunday.

While expressing gratitude for the visit, Mrs. Tobun described Concord Press as a defining chapter in her mother’s illustrious career, noting that the organisation played a key role in her professional achievements. She said: “The visit is so significant to the family.

Concord Group meant so much to my mother, and it contributed to whatever she achieved in life.” Mohammed, accompanied by Gboyega Amoboye and Asu Beks, said the family warmly welcomed the delegation and assured that former staff would be carried along in the burial arrangements.

He added that the daughter and other relatives were delighted to receive a booklet compiled years ago by the Great Concord Family, in which Dr. Abiola played a pivotal role in production.