Doyin Abiola: A Media Doyen Writes Her Last Chapter

Nigeria’s political and media landscape have been plunged into mourning following the passing of an accomplished journalist and trailblazing media executive, Dr. (Mrs.) Doyin Abiola, who died on Tuesday, August 5, at the age of 82.

Dr. Abiola was the wife of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola; publisher of the Concord Group of Newspapers and winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The former Managing Director of Concord Newspapers was a pioneer in the Nigerian media industry, becoming the first Nigerian woman to edit a daily newspaper.

Like other wives of the celebrated politician, Doyin Abiola endured the storms and trials triggered by the annulment of the historic June 12 election by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, as well as the personal and political tribulations that followed. Through it all, she maintained her dignity, composure, and grace.

Regarded as a role model to countless women, she commanded deep respect both in the social arena and within her family. Even after MKO Abiola’s death, Dr. Abiola continued to carry herself with poise and remained a formidable figure in Nigerian journalism. Her passing marks the end of an era.

Since her death, tributes have poured in from eminent figures across the media and political spectrum, celebrating her extraordinary contributions to journalism, leadership, and public service.

Doyin Abiola’s illustrious journey began at the University of Ibadan, where she graduated in 1969 with a degree in English and Drama.

She started her career at the Daily Sketch, where she penned a popular column, “Tiro,” tackling social issues and gender matters. In 1970, she left for the United States to pursue a Master’s degree in Journalism, returning to Nigeria to join the Daily Times as a Features Writer. She rose to become Group Features Editor before leaving again for further studies.

In 1979, she earned a Ph.D. in Communications and Political Science from New York University. Upon her return, she joined the Daily Times Editorial Board, working alongside legendary journalists such as Stanley Macebuh, Dele Giwa, and Amma Ogan.

Her stay at Daily Times was brief. The newly established National Concord soon invited her to serve as its pioneer Daily Editor. In 1986, she broke yet another barrier, becoming Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief; the first Nigerian woman to hold such a position in a daily newspaper.

Her career at the National Concord spanned three decades, during which she served in various capacities and played key roles in shaping the Nigerian media.

She chaired the Awards Nominating Panel at the maiden Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA) and served on the Advisory Council of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Ogun State University.

Dr. Abiola received numerous accolades, including the Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME) Lifetime Achievement Award; becoming only the second woman, after Mrs. Omobola Onajide, to be so honoured. She was also a recipient of the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship in 1986.

Married to MKO Abiola in 1981, Dr. Doyin Abiola was more than a media executive; she was a mentor, a defender of journalistic integrity, and a steadfast supporter of women in leadership.

Her sharp intellect, wise counsel, and unwavering commitment to truth will be deeply missed. With her passing, Nigeria has lost not only one of its finest media minds but also one of the last living links to the legacy of MKO Abiola.

Indeed, the nation, Africa, and the world have lost a towering figure; a true repository of knowledge, courage, and grace.