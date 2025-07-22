Downstream: Curtailing Monopoly Through Enhanced Competition

Stakeholders in the Nigerian downstream sector have cautioned against monopoly among operators, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

MEMAN

T he Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) have canvassed for preventive measures against monopoly in Nigeria’s downstream sector.

It also called on the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, to remain alive to its responsibilities by protecting the rights of customers and enforcing adequate regulations respectively to prevent exploitation of users of petroleum products and strifling competition in the sector.

The downstream sector in the oil and gas industry encompasses the refining of crude oil and the processing and purification of natural gas, as well as the marketing and distribution of the resulting products to end-users.

Essentially, it’s the final stage of the oil and gas value chain, converting raw materials into usable products. Recall that Dangote Industries had earlier stated that starting from August 15, its refinery would commence fuel and diesel distribution across Nigeria, according to a statement by Internal Communications Specialist at Dangote, Abiodun Alade.

He further said the company had acquired 4,000 brand-new CNG-powered tankers to support the logistics initiative. MEMAN Chairman, Huub Stokman, speaking during the association’s recent quarterly press webinar and industry engagement themed:

“Fair and Healthy Competition in the Nigerian Market,” said MEMAN was all about a fair and an open competition because the association believes fair and open combination drives innovation in the market.

He recalled that Nigeria now operates fully deregulated market and has Dangote refineries operating in the country.

He stated that MEMAN had always advocated for an open, transparent and fair market where all can compete as the oil marketers believe that this kind of environment will drive innovation, new ideas and people to think differently.

He said: “I think we’ve all seen the announcement of Dangote about the distribution of fuel. I think it’s an innovation in the market that will make us all think about what it does. Players need to innovate.

People need to think differently and in many markets around the world, that kind of open and fair competition will drive benefits. It will drive benefits for the consumer. “It will drive benefits for the companies. It will drive benefits for the overall industry.

Because at the end of the day, what you’re trying to do is making sure that the end user gets a fair price and that you’ve got a sustainable industry. Now, bringing in CNG trucks and we’ve done it ourselves also as the company that I represent, it lowers transportation costs.

“Using CNG powered trucks lowers transportation costs. So, that’s to the benefit at the end of the consumer. So, it also helps in reducing greenhouse gases, etc. So, it’s almost like a double effect.

So, we do believe that that is very important. The more new ideas come into the market, the more innovation comes in a fully deregulated market, the better it is.

“Now, of course, people then say, will it remain a fair and open market where competition can thrive? Well, I think it should. It should. Otherwise, why do it? But otherwise, we always have regulatory agencies like the NMDPRA, the FCCPC to keep a watchful eye.

They are there to both protect the interests of the industry and the interests of the consumer. “But I think the consumer and industry is always best served with competition. As you know, I’m not from Nigeria.

I’ve worked in many countries in the world and I’ve always believed where there’s competition, it helps the industry and it helps the consumer in the end. Because that’s where, at the end, the battle of the preference of the consumer is always where it comes to.

“MEMAN keeps on advocating for policies and practices that ensure free and fair competition that ultimately should benefit the consumers in Nigeria.

So, we always look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders and to supporting initiatives that advance Nigeria’s energy landscape while promoting affordability, peace, sustainability and control market access.”

The Chief Executive Officer of MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, who welcomed the innovation in the sector, however, noted that major marketers were seeking more detailed information about the proposed fuel distribution plan by Dangote Refinery, especially the logistics and pricing implications.

He added that MEMAN was carefully observing market developments and will engage constructively once it fully understands the operational framework and policy implications of Dangote’s distribution plan.

He said: “We have read, like you have, that Dangote Refinery will begin fuel distribution with free logistics from August 15. But we need to understand what this means in practical terms—what areas it impacts and how.

That requires discussions with Dangote, regulators, other stakeholders, and the media.

Competition is beneficial to the economy. It benefits households and firms by improving pricing, service delivery and innovation

“It would be premature and irresponsible for us to make any definitive statements until we have clarity.

For example, there are claims that prices will be equalized across the country. Is that true? We don’t know yet. We need clarity before we can engage.”

Isong reiterated MEMAN’s support for open-market competition, noting that innovation—such as the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks—was good.

He highlighted that many MEMAN members are already adopting similar solutions, including solar-powered filling stations and logistics pooling, to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

“We’ve always advocated for innovation and competition. CNG-powered trucks are a good example. Some of our members are already using them. Others are investing in solar to cut the cost of operations. We support anything that helps reduce costs fairly,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that uneven access to infrastructure, such as CNG filling stations, could lead to an imbalance in market competitiveness if not properly managed by regulators.

World Bank

Senior Economist for Nigeria, World Bank, Mr. Samer Matta, said competition was beneficial to the economy. According to him, it benefits both households and firms by improving pricing, service delivery, and innovation.

He stated that many sectors in the country would benefit. He stated that it was necessary for regulators to strengthen enforcement frameworks and build internal capacity for competitive assessments.

Matta, who was the inaugural Executive Secretary of the African Continental Free Trade Area, opined that government protection did not promote refining efficiency and doesn’t help deliver benefits to consumer’s health.

According to him, that’s why it’s important to regulate the market and ensure that the regulation is well-managed.

He said: “I guess allowing only refiners to import products would mean that competition would be impacted. If it happens, that means that over time, as in the case like in other countries, there would be again one big incumbent firm that would be able to set the price, which would be much higher than the initial cost price.

And the quality could degrade over time. “And in that regard, we think that the section 317.9 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in a way could have been written differently, because that could be misinterpreted in the sense that domestic refineries or importing of refined petroleum only should happen after there’s a supply from the domestic refineries.

Again, I think it goes against the idea of competition. “I think competition on its own, without having a good regulatory environment is not enough. That’s why it’s very important to make sure that there is a fair competition.

And by fair competition, meaning that those unfair firms that are competing are basically in a way punished. Because for example, in the downstream sector, maybe one company could come and can do some dishonest behaviour like short-selling, like mislabeling the quality of the fuel products, like non-compliance with other health and safety environments, and they apply that, they could have some advantages over more honest marketers, which actually should be productive.

It would be important for the regulatory agencies to play the role to ensure that this dishonest behaviour is minimised, to ensure that that competition is fair, not unfair.”

He added: “It is important to implement a holistic approach to competition within Nigeria, which in a way goes not only in the downstream sector, but for the whole country.

We usually talk about three pillars for competition, from a policy perspective and regulatory perspective. If you look at the policy perspective, these are the first orange and the green buckets, which one is to ensure that there are open markets through pro-competition sector regulation, and competitive neutrality across firms.

“And these are usually set by policies, whether laws, regulations, trade policy, etc. And the second big part is the regulatory and the legal importance of the laws and the role of regulatory agencies.

“In general, local control creates a little bit of a barrier for competition, because it means that certain companies which could be more productive are not being able to enter the market. Another issue is import restrictions.

That creates certain advantages for certain sectors for certain companies. And the last one is restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI), for example, not allowing certain foreign companies to enter the market, which has a lot of implications in terms of sharing that knowledge and improving competition.

“In the case of Nigeria, when there are fewer and larger firms, what happens is that dominant players can easily crowd out competition?

And they can do a lot in a way, try to push other companies out of the markets on their own or collude with other markets to maintain market dominance.

“It is important to ensure that the regulatory environment is suited for competition, so we have the legal framework. And the other one is to ensure that the regulatory agencies themselves are doing their job in terms of making sure that unfair competition is also being penalized to ensure that there is a fair competition across all firms.”

Competition effects

The Chief Executive Officer, Transaharan, Francis Anatogu, said competition would keep people on their toes. He stated that it would make the operators to always be trying to adapt to the market, disrupt the market and find new ways to win, leading to innovation.

He added that competition would make prices go down, more choices and better quality products and services. He said: “In competition, there’s efficiency for everybody because you do things faster in new ways.

But also, the customer is king. And the customer decides, okay, which would I go with? Whether because of their income level or their cultural biases or whatever it is, they actually decide where to go. But it is their choice. And when this happens, everybody is trying to win.

“So everybody gets involved, more jobs, and so on. Locally and globally, we are living witnesses to why competition is important.

Not too long ago, in the telecoms industry, we were over in the space of one week due to competition. “The rules should be applied consistently. This should resolve timely and effectively. These are the things that are needed.

Last Line

“The establishment of The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to address competition issues is a very welcome development. We’ve seen them making moves in several areas.

But they’re still a very young organization. They don’t have all the resources that they need to be able to operate, but that is a step in the right direction. “They need to build competence.

They need to build experience. And even very important is their rulings and whatever decisions they make which can be challenged by the courts. We are not there yet in that area. But there are some major successes. They are making moves in a number of areas.