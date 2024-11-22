Downgrade Band A Customers If Power Supply Promises Are Unmet – NERC

Share

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has instructed electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to downgrade customers in the Band A category if they fail to provide the mandated 20 hours of electricity supply.

The Commissioner for Licensing and Legal, NERC, Dafe Akpeneye, gave this matching order in a press statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

He clarified that distribution depends on the grid’s supply and the recent resolution of grid issues could stabilize electricity delivery.

Akpeneye emphasized that Discos must align their supply capacity with grid availability, urging that applying for customer downgrades if they cannot meet Band A commitments.

The NERC acknowledged states’ constitutional authority to generate, transmit, and distribute power, with Oyo State already taking steps to establish its electricity market.

Addressing customer complaints, NERC highlighted its consumer protection regulation, which allows unresolved grievances to be escalated to its forum for redress.

