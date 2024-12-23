Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Rebound As Inflation Data Improves

Share

US stocks bounced back Friday as investors digested key inflation data that showed a deceleration in price increases during the month of November The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained close to 1.7 per cent.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.6 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) put on 1.7 per cent.

The latest reading of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, showed price increases decelerated in November on a monthly basis and came in below economists’ estimates.

But they still remained sticky as the central bank fights to bring inflation back down to its two per cent target.

A Fed-induced sell-off earlier in the week left the major averages reeling as the central bank projected fewer rate cuts for 2025 than it had previously forecast.

And although stocks mostly stabilized on Thursday, the threat of a government shutdown, coupled with more Trump tariff threats on Europe, pressured global markets across the board early in Friday’s session.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"