Dow, S&P 500 Head For Losing Week, Broadcom Surges After Earnings

US stocks headed for a losing week on Friday despite Broadcom’s (AVGO) jump to all-time highs after the chipmaker predicted an AI-driven sales surge.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was little changed while the techheavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gave up early morning gains to hover near the flatline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped 0.1 per cent

The S&P 500 and Dow were headed for a losing week, with the blue-chip index on track for its seventh straight losing session — what would be its longest losing streak since February 2020.

Meanwhile, Broadcom’s market cap surpassed $1 trillion after executives predicted an AI sales gain of around 65%, a much brisker pace than expected.

Broadcom stock was up over 20 per cent. Broadcom’s peers rallied in tandem with Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) up eight per cent and four per cent, respectively.

The moves still position the Nasdaq for a strong weekly gain, as the index had notched a record close on Wednesday while finishing above the milestone level of 20,000 for the first time.

While tech has led the way this week, the Dow has struggled, partly on the back of a continued plunge in UnitedHealth (UNH) shares as the insurance industry continues to grapple with the fallout of the United – Healthcare CEO’s fatal shooting.

Shares of the healthcare giant are down over 15 per cent in the week since the shooting.

Meanwhile, the last pieces of economic data have teed up another rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week. But persistently sticky inflation could force the Fed to tread more slow – ly next year.

