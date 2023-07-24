Dow maintains tenth straight day of gains despite volatility

Wall Street rose in choppy trading on Friday, with a rally in healthcare stocks setting the bluechip Dow index on course for its tenth straight day of gains. After see-sawing for a while, the Dow (.DJI) firmed and was on track to notch its longest winning streak in almost six years. “Valuations are very high in the technology sector,” and a bit lower in sectors such as healthcare and banking, said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest.

The S&P 500 index for healthcare stocks (.SPXHC) rose 1.1 per cent on Friday, while the NYSE FANG+TM index (.NYFANG) that houses megacap growth names slipped after falling 4.6 per cent in the previous session as earnings from Tesla(TSLA.O) and Netflix(NFLX.O) failed to dazzle. The electric carmaker and streaming video company extended previous session’s sharp losses by 0.6% and 2.3 per cent, respectively, on Friday.

Analysts attribute the market choppiness to the expiration of monthly options on Friday and the expected special rebalancing of the multi-trillion dollar Nasdaq 100 (.NDX), which is due at the close of trading. At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 99.61 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 35,324.79, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 16.13 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 4,551.00, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 31.23 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 14,094.53. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with utilities (.SPLRCU) leading gains with a 1.7 per cent rise.

The Nasdaq has rallied 34.3 per cent this year, supported by optimism over artificial intelligence, a relatively resilient U.S. economy and expectations the end of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike cycle was on the horizon. While the Fed is widely expected to go for a 25 basis point hike at its July 25-26 meeting next week, market participants have been mixed as to where it will go in the ensuing months. American Express (AXP.N) fell 3.6 per cent on Friday after the credit card giant missed quarterly revenue expectations and kept its forecast for full-year profit unchanged, which unnerved investors.

SLB (SLB.N) shed 2.8 per cent as the top oilfield services firm missed quarterly revenue expectations due to moderating drilling activity in North America. Toymaker Mattel’s shares (MAT.O) added 0.8% as the much-anticipated “Barbie” film debuted in theaters globally. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.22- to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and 56 new lows.