Dow Gains On Boost From Cisco

Wall Street’s main indexes fell in choppy trading on Thursday as losses in healthcare stocks eclipsed gains in Cisco and energy stocks, while upbeat economic data kept alive fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer. Weighing heavily on the S&P 500, CVS Health (CVS.N) tumbled 8.7 percent on news that Blue Shield of California plans to cut its reliance on the company as its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and work with others including Amazon.com (AMZN.O).

Shares of major health insurers UnitedHealth (UNH.N) and Cigna (CI.N), which also have PBM units, fell almost two percent and almost seven percent respectively, pushing the broader S&P 500 healthcare index (.SPX- HC) down 0.6 percent. Higher oil prices lifted shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N) by over two percent each as commodities were helped by hopes that China’s central bank was seeking to bolster the property market and wider economy.

Pressuring equities further, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes hit its highest level since Octo- ber as a raft of strong eco- nomic data this week has stoked concerns the Fed could keep interest rates at the current level for longer. “The rise in bond yields, following years of a low-rate environment, changes the calculus in how financial markets re-adjust projections for cost of capital, earnings,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

Analysts said the higher yield will continue to put pressure on banks as depositors seek higher returns elsewhere. The S&P 500 bank index (.SPXBK) was down 0.2 percent, with JPMorgan (JPM.N) down 0.6 percent. A report from the Labor Department showed a fall in jobless claims last week, signaling the labor market remained tight.