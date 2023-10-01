Douye Diri: Changing Bayelsa Landscape

For nearly four years, since the dramatic twist that brought in Douye Diri to office as Governor of Bayelsa State on 14 February 2020, much attention has focused on the former senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District. The reason is not far- fetched: after successive governments in the State from 1999 have lived below expectation in addressing the development challenge of the area, Diri had promised a new development trajectory for the state.

The Alamieyesiegha/Jonathan administration of 1999-2007 was riddled with crises, one of which led to the removal of the governor in 2005. After a lacklustre five-year administration led by Timipre Sylva, punctuated by two interregnums, one within and another after, it took the coming of Henry Seriake Dickson in 2012 for a meaningful direction to be created for the state’s development.

But not until Douye Diri’s arrival in 2020 did the state embark on the present magnitude of its aggressive development of the state’s physical infrastructure. A riverine and estuarine state, Bayelsa is highly challenged topographically. It is submerged in mangrove swamps and lies almost entirely below sea level which has made the development of its physical infrastructure almost impossible. As the popular saying goes, Bayelsa is more delta than Delta State and has more Rivers than the neighbouring Rivers State.

Nowhere else has Diri excelled than in his hard-headed determination to expand the existing network of roads in the state famous for its single entry point. Late last month, members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors took time off from their retreat in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to see some of the projects that have earned the governor plaudits many across the country.

Coming a few days after the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III had inaugurated the Gloryland dual carriageway, the project tour was indeed revealing. The state government’s partnership with Zipline for real time distribution of needed drugs to rural health centres, would appear to be Governor Diri’s most outstanding project.

But it is nowhere near the massive investment in road infrastructure, especially the deliberate plan to connect all local government headquarters and open up areas never before reached by road. It was exciting watching over a dozen drones take off in turns with small packs of needed drugs to riverine and unreachable areas, and return seamlessly within minutes to the central drugs depot. It is even more exciting for the health workers who make the drug requisition on- line, stand outside and watch their packs drop within minutes, conveniently in front of their health facilities.

Equally impressive is the ongoing effort to turn the vast Bayelsa swamps into hectares of rice farms. For a state with a preponderance of business interests in oil and gas, the government’s desire to steer the populace towards farming is notable. So far, it has cultivated over 150 hectares of rice farms in Otuasega and other areas across the state, not necessarily as a business venture but to sensitize people and businesses to rice farming.

And it is yielding fruits. If what David Alagoa, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, said is anything to go by, businesses and corporate organisations including the National Youth Service Corps are gearing up to take advantage of the initiative to cultivate over 4000 hectares in the soil-rich state. If the Yenagoa ring road, the 21km Ele- bele-Igbogene road, the new Yenagoa city link road and the 10.2 kilometre dual carriageway recently commissioned by the Sultan are landmark projects in the state capital, the Yenagoa-Oporoma road will count as the real game changer.

The road which will connect the Southern Ijaw LGA with a large navigational bridge, is novel in the sense that when completed before the end of Diri’s first term, it will be the first time motor vehicles will drive into the oil rich Southern Ijaw area. In terms of its significance to opening up the rural areas, the recently completed 42km Sagbama-Ekeremor road and the 21-kilometer Nembe-Brass road come close.

Not only will they heighten socio-cultural activities in those areas, the potential for increased economic activities is huge. With one of the largest oil and gas reserves in the country, there exists no accessible road into the Brass area as a whole. Over the years, multinational corporations have accessed their facilities in Brass by hopping in and out in helicopters. With the new road from Nembe to Brass underway, Governor Diri is determined to break the jinx.

This project not only resonates with most people in the state, it heightens expectation within the multinationals that the jetty proposed into the nearby Atlantic ocean may finally be feasible. How the above-average performance of Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, impacts the forthcoming governorship election in November, is anyone’s guess. His main rival in the contest, former governor Timipre Sylva does not appear a good match in the circumstances and less than six weeks into the election, his campaign is yet to gain any traction against that of the incumbent.

While the one-time Minister of State for Petroleum has very little in concrete terms to showcase in his years of public service, the main albatross around his neck is the initial five-year tenure he served as the governor and his broken promise never to run for the office again. Apart from the turmoil his candidature has brought to the APC, many still remember his tenure for the reign of violence, cultism and wasted opportunities.