Double Tragedy: K1 Loses 105-Yr-Old Mother Days After Wife’s Death

Nigerian Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as “K1 de Ultimate,” is in mourning following the death of his mother, “Halimotu Anifowoshe,” just days after the passing of his former wife, “Hafsat,” at the age of 65.

It was gathered that the mother of the music icon was declared dead by medical professionals in her hometown, “Ijebu Ode,” Ogun State, where she resided.

A family source revealed that the centenarian passed away in the early hours of Saturday, causing the entire community of “Ijebu Ode” to mourn her loss.

It was further gathered that the deceased would be buried in accordance with Islamic rites later that day in her hometown.

According to a source, the Fuji musician has been deeply affected by his mother’s death, as they shared a close bond. He often praised her during his stage performances.

The centenarian’s death followed the artist’s earlier revelation that he inherited his musical talent from his mother, who, despite her own potential, was not permitted to pursue a career in music.

He explained that his mother was the daughter of a king, and her parents did not allow her to sing because they wanted her to marry.

K1 added that his mother was highly talented, but her parents feared that her career in music would delay her marriage.

“I was blessed with the gift of music from a young age, I was born into music. My mother was a singer before she got married. She had the gift of music and she was a princess.”

“She was not allowed to sing back then because she was a princess, and her parents were worried that allowing her to be a musician would delay her from getting married sooner. Her parents said my mother won’t be allowed to sing because she is the daughter of a king.”

It should be noted that the singer’s former wife, “Hafsat,” passed away after battling an undisclosed illness and was buried following Islamic traditions at “Abari Cemetery,” Lagos State.

