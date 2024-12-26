Share

It was a double tragedy for the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi as he lost his 24-year-old son, Abdulwahab on Thursday, barely a day after his mother, Maryam passed on.

According to a press statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, Abdulwahab died in a road crash when he was going to Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State for the condolence of his grandmother who was buried on Wednesday.

The vehicle in which the Governor’s son was riding had an on-head collision with a Volkswagen Golf resulting in his instant death and one other person died in the same accident.

“With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of yet another member of his family; his dear son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

“He departed this world this afternoon (Thursday, December 26th, 2024) as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road,” the statement reads.

The burial rite took place immediately in Kafin Hausa town, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

New Telegraph reports that the 24-year-old, late Abdulwahab is survived by his parents and many siblings.

“To Allah belongs that which He has taken, and to Him belongs that which He has given, and everything has an appointed time with Him,” Mr Gumel stated.

The Jigawa governor had also on Wednesday announced the death of his mother, Maryam Namadi-Umar, after a brief illness.

