Double Taxation:FCTA Begins Process To Harmonise Revenue Collection In Abuja

As part of efforts to reduce the burden of taxation on residents and business community in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has set up a committee to harmonise all revenue collection processes. Before now, there had been conflict of interest between the administration and the six Area Councils on issues regarding revenue collection.

The 13-man joint committee set up by the FCT is said to work in collaboration with the councils and ensure that more revenue was collected for mutual benefit without subjecting tax paying public to unnecessary hardship. Chairman of the committee, Haruna Abdullahi, said that the Committee was formed in compliance with relevant provisions of the FCT-IRS ACT to address identified and potential challenges to taxation in Abuja.

According to him, harmonised tax and other revenue sources were needed to upscale funding for developmental projects’ profile of the Capital City. He added; “so we are quite excited that this two and half years’ harmonisation process has cumulated to the committee inauguration. This will mean additional revenue to FCTA, which certainly will mean everything to us in terms of public utilities and services to the people.”

Earlier in his speech, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who inaugurated the Committee said; “it was pertinent to modernise the tax system in FCT with stakeholders engagement in the right manner and in a way that it will enhance overall economic development of the FCT people and residents.

He added that; “What we have seen within the last three years is just the beginning. It is a reality that Nigeria is a large country, and Abuja represents a very important investment hub for people, and you can see the way and manner population is increasing daily. “Over the years opportunities to raise the revenue profile had been missed, but I’m glad that over the last few years a lot dialogue has taken place between the FCTA and Area Council Chairmen, using the FCT-IRS.

And I think this collaboration is absolutely essential, and if it is done properly, the FCT will be better for it.” In what seems as the biggest milestone in the long standing quest to harmonise and consolidated revenue collection in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chairmen of the Territory’s six area councils and Minister of the FCT have joined forces to help accelerate the strategic streamlining process within the shortest possible time frame.

In particular, both leaderships of the area councils and FCT Administration on Thursday formed and inaugurated a 13-Man FCT Join Revenue Committee (JRC), following a recent stakeholders Retreat in Akure, Ondo State.