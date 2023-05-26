Double Taxation: FCTA Begins Process To Harmonise Revenue Collection In Abuja

As part of efforts to reduce the burden of taxation on residents and the business community in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has set up a committee to harmonise all revenue collection processes.

Before now, there has been a conflict of interest between the administration and the six Area Councils on issues regarding revenue collection.

The 13-man joint committee set up by the FCT is said to work in collaboration with the Councils and ensure that more revenue was collected for mutual benefit, without subjecting tax paying public to unnecessary hardship.

Chairman of the committee, Haruna Abdullahi, said the Committee was formed in compliance with relevant provisions of the FCT-IRS ACT, to address identified and potential challenges to taxation in Abuja.

According to him, harmonized tax and other revenue sources were needed to upscale funding for developmental projects’ profile of the Capital City.

He adds: “So we are quite excited that this two and half year harmonisation process has cumulated to the committee inauguration. This will mean additional revenue to FCTA, which certainly will mean everything to us in terms of public utilities and services to the people”.

Earlier in his speech, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who inaugurated the Committee said “It was pertinent to modernise the tax system in FCT, with stakeholders engagement in the right manner and way it will enhance the overall economic development of the FCT people and residents.

He added, “What we have seen within the last three years is just the beginning. It is a reality that Nigeria is a large country, and Abuja represents a very important investment hub for people, and you can see the way and manner population is increasing daily.

“Over the years opportunities to raise the revenue profile had been missed, but I’m glad that over the last few years, a lot of dialogue has taken place between the FCTA and Area Council Chairmen, using the FCT-IRS. And I think this collaboration is absolutely essential, and if it is done properly, the FCT will be better for it.

“I want to advise the chairmen of the Area Councils that it is better that you 10% of a very large prosperous affluent cake than to have 100 % of something close to nothing”, the Minister stressed.