Double Outing For Soyinka’s The Man Died In Atlanta, Jo’burg Festivals Tomorrow Atlanta, USA, where it will be screened from 3pm at the Cinefest Film Theatre 66 Courtland Street Southeast, 262 Atlanta, GA 30303.

Organised by the African Film & Arts Foundation Inc. (AFAF), the AFFATL, among other objectives, aims to “magnify and celebrate the visions, voices, lives and stories of people from Africa and the African Diaspora through the lens of film & the arts.”

The current screenings across the seas, are coming on the heels of its outing at the renowned Pan African Film Festival, PAFF, February 4-17 in Los Angeles; and at the famous “Nollywood in Hollywood”, the famous film exhibition project that spotlights Nigerian movies in the heart of Hollywood where it was “Opening Film” held at The Egyptian Theatre, considered one of Hollywood’s most prestigious film exhibition centres.

The Jo’Burg Film Festival (JFF) outing is the first time the film will be in the Southern part of Africa, having done two times each in Northern and Western parts of the continent.

The promo from the directorate of the Jo’Burg Film Festival reads: “Wole Soyinka’s gripping prison memoir comes to life in The Man Died, a powerful autobiographical film that digs into the Nobel Laureate’s harrowing imprisonment without trial under a brutal military regime.

A story of resilience and resistance, the film shows Soyinka’s unwavering defiance against oppression.” Directed by Awam Amkpa and produced by Femi Odugbemi under Zuri 24 Media, ‘The Man Died’ boasts a stellar cast featuring Wale Ojo, Sam Dede, Norbert Young, Ropo Ewenla, and Kelechi Udegbe.

The film has earned prestigious accolades, including ‘Best African Film That Tackles an Important African Issue’ at the 14th Luxor African Film Festival in Egypt. It also won ‘Best Screenplay’ at both the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos and the 35th Carthage International Film Festival in Tunis.

Additionally, it claimed the ‘Best Audience Choice Award’ at the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF) in Enugu. Founded in 2019, the Jo’Burg Film Festival, promoted by Multichoice, is one of Africa’s most influential film festival celebrating the best of cinematic works from across the continent. About 45 films are featuring in the 2025 edition. ‘The Man Died’ is in competition on the long feature category.

After Atlanta and Jo’Burg, ‘The Man Died’ is also on the bill for the following outings: April 23-May 18 — African and African Diaspora Film Festival (Festival de Cine Africano y de la Diáspora – FeCADA-), Costa Rica; May 7-13 — 32nd New York African Film Festival. NYAFF32, New York; June 13-15 — African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF), Chicago, USA; July 9-12 – African Theatre Association Conference 2025, Stuttgart, Germany (July 11); and in August – African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF), Washington, DC.

Though yet to be officially released to the market, ‘The Man Died’, written by UK-based Bode Asiyanbi, directed by New York-US and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based Awam Amkpa and produced by Lagos, Nigeria-based Femi Odugbemi for Zuri24 Media, since its “special-premiere” on July 12, 2024 in Lagos to commemorated Nobel laureate dramatist, poet, essayist and human/civil rights activist, Soyinka’s 90th birthday, has had a series of home runs including on October 5 at the Quramo Festival of Words, QFest 2024, Lagos; and the Lagos Book & Art Festival, LABAF on November 14.

