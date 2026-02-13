Double Honours As Oborevwori Bags New Telegraph, Leadership Award

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has clinched double honours as Governor of the Year 2025, following his recognition by New Telegraph and Leadership for his impactful governance and people-focused policies.

According to the two national dailies, Oborevwori earned the prestigious awards for his diligent implementation of programmes and policies that have significantly transformed lives and accelerated development in the state.

Leadership announced that the governor would be honoured at yesterday’s 18th Leadership Conference and Awards in Abuja. New Telegraph will confer its Governor of the Year 2025 Award on Oborevwori as the overall Governor of the Year at the New Telegraph 2025 Awards Ceremony in Lagos today.

Both media organisations noted that Oborevwori’s administration had distinguished itself through inclusive governance, strategic infrastructure development, and policies aimed at improving the socioeconomic well-being of Deltans.