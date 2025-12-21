Double Honour For Nwokoro At The Achievers Awards

Founder and CEO of ErommaOse Nwokoro Foundation, Dr. Bernardette Erommaose Nwokoro, was exceedingly grateful as she was honoured recently with double awards for her contribution in taking young Nigerians off the street through skill acquisition programs.

At the just concluded The Achievers Awards International/Conference, TAAI which held in Tanzania, Dr Nwokoro was honored among the Under 40 Entrepreneur Awards as Distinguished Humanitarian of the year; while her Non-Governmental Organizations, Erommaose Nwokoro Foundation got the NGO of the year (Skill Acquisition and Empowerment) award.

Dr Nwokoro who is also an ECOWAS youth ambassador, has been an advocate for uplifting under-privileged people in the society.

Through her Nwokoro Foundation; she has trained thousands of young Nigerians on different skills, from hotel management to hairdressing, dress making to name a few.

In April, 2025, her Foundation graduated over 100 young Nigerians who were trained in various skills and also handed out starter packs to assist them in setting up their businesses.

Dr Nwokoro is a great Woman and a force to reckon with. She is highly respected for her humanitarian passion and strong-willed personality yet very private and humble.

She is involved in individual charity works of which she believes is a means of fostering empathy, social cohesion, and strengthening communities.

“I love helping people because it gives a sense of purpose and helps make the world a better place for people in need”. However, she prefers keeping her charity activities away from public eyes.

Her ‘No media,’ ‘No camera’ policy is because she is a strong believer of when giving do not let your right hand know what your left hand is doing. Bernardette Nwokoro Erwas born into the family of Late Chief and Mrs PS Nwokoro from Ime-Obi, Agbor, Delta state.

After her primary education at Emotan primary school in Benin for 4 years she then processed to Alasi Primary school Agbor delta state to complete her primary education and her senior secondary at Marymount college, she studied Linguistics (English major) at Delta State University.

She hasn’t stopped there as she is bagging her Master’s Degree in Business Administration at the Prestigious Nexford University.

She has been honored with prestigious awards from Isis models for her outstanding performance in the modeling industry; Women Economic Forum for the Exceptional Women of Excellence Award and also from Nigeria Women Achievers award for the most outstanding personality in hospitality, Cool Wealth Award for Outstanding NGO/ Foundation of the year.