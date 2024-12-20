Share

…reaffirms commitment to nurturing talents, manage, improve, promote artistes’ welfare

It was double celebration for stakeholders in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, including actors, musicians, producers and others, under the aegis of Artiste Managers Association in Nigeria (AMAN), as the association unveiled its much anticipated programme for 2025 was unveiled at in Lagos.

Held recently at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, colourful the event, which coincided with the birthday of the president of AMAN, Collins Ifeanyi Onwuneme Ajereh Enebeli a.k.a. Mavin Grandpa, who was in attendance, was also a celebration of not just the achievements of the association in promoting and repositioning the industry, but also the immense contributions of Mavin Grandpa to the growth of the industry.

The event, which was anchored by the Global Spokesperson of AMAN, Karifest Duchess, also had in attendance, the CEO of Premier Records, Mr. Michael Odion, veteran actor, Emeka Ossai; celebrated female drummer, singer, and Governor of PMAN, Lagos State Chapter, Aralola Olamuyiwa commonly known by her stage name Ara; Rema’s Manager, Sean Okeke; CEO of Brownehill Radio, an online radio station, Raymond Bola Browne; members of the executives of the association, and several other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, expressed appreciation for the support and efforts Double celebration as AMAN unveils 2025 programmes of members as well as other stakeholders.

He noted that AMAN was officially registered by the corporate affairs commission in 1995, to further the interests of creatives across the nation, providing “vital support and resources, including mentorship, professional networking opportunities, and advocacy for artistes’ rights.

We actively engage in initiatives that enhance skill development, promote collaboration, and elevate the global profile of Nigerian artistes.”

“The certificate was signed precisely on the 28th of march 1995, which means that come next year 2025, this organisation will be 30 years. Three decades is not a joke, and for an organisation to be existing and still remaining focused in its original agenda and objectives, it means there must be more to it than meet the eyes,” he said.

He recalled that prior to AMAN being registered, they had worked as a group of cooperatives and functionaries within the creative industries. “Even though at the time, the term ‘creative industries’ wasn’t popularly used, we had just show business hopefuls that wanted to mingle around people who have anything to do with show business and entertainment in general. And we put ourselves together in a platform called Artist Managers and Music Promoters.

“For about five years, we were working together trying to figure out the vision and ideally what this organisation will do to contribute towards nation building in the area of show business and entertainment. At about that time, those who go into show business were not being treated with much respect. All that are in the past now.

“With that said, since 1995, after we had put together all the relevant paper works, spelling out in clear terms our objectives, to see that we create a platform that would bring creatives together, not just artistes – musicians, actors, – or painters, we wanted a group of people who would like to professionalise their services when working with creatives.

And we know that even if you’re a musician or actor or someone who has talent in any of these creative endeavours you definitely will require management for you to do well or better than you were doing before.

“For that reason we believe that if we have a group of people who think in that way, working together and working on the blueprints of what needs to be done to professionalise the intermediary services that would be required to make artists, creatives to do better and earn respect for themselves and make a decent living that it would be a good thing.”

He added, “By next year, 30 years down the line, we have been able to stand out and mentor quite a lot of people who work with some of the great artists like we’re seeing now. And they are very proud of what our members have become.” Speaking on the lineup of actvities for 2025, he said:

“The second edition of the AMAN Awards will take place November 26, 2025, and it will be a more elaborate, detailed and more grand event. This second edition of AMAN Awards will also be used to celebrate AMAN at 30. That means 30 years of our corporate existence and this press conference is to signal the countdown to that grand celebration.

“Now talking about what AMAN has done in the past 30 years and how we may have contributed to the evolution of the creative industry, we start with our members by giving them training in what we call the orientation master classes that give them heads-up about what to expect in their journey into this area of creative endeavour.

And most of them are the better for it at the end of each episode of the AMAN orientation masterclasses. We went beyond that to give them training about what it takes to perform remotely, given the way the world is going now.

And don’t forget we are at the threshold of artificial intelligence taking over and perhaps artists performing remotely around the world without leaving their room, AI will do all the things.

So, we gave our members an idea of what it is like by then, by staging what we call virtual concerts. We also organised webinars, open mic industry nights. In recent times we started the AMAN Springboard in partnership with Freedom Park. All these have really helped our members.

Other speakers at the event, including Mr. Michael Odion, Mr. Sean Okeke, commended the president, Mavin Grandpa, for his contribution and commitment to repositioning the industry.

