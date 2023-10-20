Dotun Reacts To Court Order Restraining Him From Defaming D’Banj

Taken to his social media platform, Dotun expressed his thoughts and frustrations following the court’s decision.

He accused D’banj of making life unbearable for him during his marriage to his sister, Omotayo

READ ALSO:

The OAP also shared court documents confirming that a judge had granted him divided child custody with his wife, Omotayo.

However, on Thursday, October 19, the Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, issued a restraining order against Dotun, prohibiting him from making any defamatory posts about D’banj on social media or any other public platform.

The court further ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP), Force Intelligence Bureau, to investigate a criminal complaint filed by D’banj against Dotun within a two-week timeframe and report back to the court.

Speaking on the development, the OAP further expressed his frustration in an Instagram post, emphasizing his desire to see his children while accusing D’banj of engaging in a power struggle with him.

He wrote; “If only you all obeyed court orders too. We won’t be here. I have kept quiet because you asked for mediation. I know and I was so sure, you know very well what I was saying and I wasn’t wrong but yet again the Power game.

“I have still not seen my kids. For me, that’s the goal. All these ones don’t concern me. Focused!!

“Don’t worry, you and I know why you don’t want me to speak cos you need that Bread Abi. You want my life to be dark and uneven but you want yours to be YELLOW!

“Over my dead body. Just give me my kids and let me live my life in peace. If we all obeyed ‘A SIMPLE COURT ORDER’ we won’t be here. Let’s all do the right thing and say our goodbyes. You won’t Bully me. Police station, na human dey go there. Bring it on.”

See below;