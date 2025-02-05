Share

Nigerian media personality, Dotun Kayode, has taken to her social media page to react after an Artificial Intelligence (AI) video of AY Makun and May Edochie kissing surfaced online.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a viral video and photos generated using AI showed AY kissing May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie while on a flight to London.

Reacting to the AI video, AY took to his Instagram page in a lengthy post on Tuesday night, urging the perpetrators to channel their talents toward building a better nation rather than tearing each other down.

The movie star stated that his colleague and reality TV star, Alex Unusual, has yet to come out of the lies and narratives about their romantic relationship and questioned whether people want to chase away everyone working with him.

In response to AY’s comment, Dotun told AY that he and May are separated, their partners have moved on publicly, and they have the right to do the same.

According to Dotun, there is a need to set the record straight to avoid being used for the wrong reasons, but AY and May have done nothing wrong.

He wrote, “Open note to AY: you are an amazing creative with so many years of experience & grace. Sometimes; easy to judge & maybe not perfect in a few ways but are we all?

“No, I need you to know one thing, yes it’s Ai and it should not be encouraged for this purpose BUT let me be honest, you are not doing anything wrong.

“There is a need to set the record straight to avoid it being used for the wrong reasons but there is so much more to you as a human being besides these scandals. You are “AY” the Legend.

“Always remind them and you never stop doing that. This is a lot sometimes especially on how it can be perceived but Oga AY; know this now, you have not done anything wrong. You are both separated and both of your partners have allegedly moved on publicly.

“You and May have the right to do the same. This is 2025 & everyone deserves to be happy. In as much as this is not what it seems, you have both done nothing wrong. You are an amazing creative and that’s what it will be till thy kingdom comes.”

