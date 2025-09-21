Dotman Sparks Buzz With ‘Who Be Wizkid?’ Comment

Nigerian singer, Oladotun Ojuolape, popularly known as Dotman, has set social media abuzz after questioning “Who be Wizkid?” in response to a fan’s suggestion for a collaboration with Afrobeats superstar.

New Telegraph reports that the incident happened on Sunday, September 21, when a fan suggested on X that a Dotman-Wizkid feature would be a hit.

In response, Dotman replied in pidgin English: “Who be Wizkid?”

His response quickly went viral, garnering over 1,000 likes within hours and sparking a wave of reactions from fans of both artists.

While some interpreted Dotman’s comment as shade, others argued it was playful banter or simply a witty response.

Dotman, known for hit tracks like Akube and My Woman, has built a strong reputation for his unique sound and witty social media presence.

However, his latest remark has stirred debates about whether he was downplaying Wizkid’s global influence or just joking with his fans.

As of now, neither Dotman nor Wizkid has issued any further clarification, leaving fans buzzing with speculation on what the singer truly meant.