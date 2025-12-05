Dosunmu: Empower Youths To Build Digital Careers

By empowering youths for financial freedom, investment is made into their future, our communities, and the nation’s prosperity. Coaching and mentorship play a huge role in empowering youth for financial freedom!

They provide guidance, support, and valuable insights, helping young people navigate financial decisions and achieve their goals. Providing coaching and mentorship can empower youths to take control of their financial futures and achieve financial freedom!

It is on this note that Obehioye Lilian Dosunmu, Founder, Global Talent Remote which later birthed Lian Work From Home Training, talks about how the journey started.

Journey

“My entrepreneurial journey started from a place of desire for freedom, impact, and possibility. I always wanted to have my own business and life experiences slowly shaped that path. I discovered early that I had a strong passion for helping people grow, solve problems, and create better opportunities for themselves.

“At one point, I realised that working a traditional 9 to 5, alone wasn’t going to give me the fulfilment, the financial freedom or the flexibility I truly wanted.

I wanted to build something that reflected my values, something that empowered others, especially remote workers, women, and everyday people who wanted more from life. “Creating Global Talent Remote which birthed Lian work from home training has really helped me achieve this dream.

“That was the desire that led me to start my own business where I coach and train people in customer service, telemarketing, cold calling and sales. I have always had a clear vision, which is: Impact before money and helping people develop skills, earn remotely, and transform their lives.”

Challenges

On challenges faced as a female entrepreneur teaching remote work she said: “I faced several challenges, being underestimated, struggling to balance work and home responsibilities especially with kids. Building a global business from Africa and also having the right access and tools to truly dominate and impact more lives.

“I coach youth on self-reliance through remote work because my own journey taught me the power of creating opportunities for yourself.

Nigeria youths are really talented and I see the potential in young people who simply need guidance and access, and I want to help them build confidence, financial independence, and a future they can all be proud of.

Empowering one youth can transform an entire family and community which are very important and much needed in our country today.” On what drives her passion for coaching youth on self-reliance she said: “People today struggle with limited job opportunities, high transportation costs due to the increase in fuel price, poor work life balance, skill gaps, and financial pressure. I would say everything has gone up price wise.

Remote work helps them overcome these challenges by providing global job access, saving time and money, offering flexible schedules, making skills easier to learn, and creating more income opportunities.”

On how she tailors her coaching approach to meet the unique needs and interests of each young person, she informed that: “I tailor my coaching through Lian Work From Home Training by first understanding each person’s goals, abilities, and challenges.

Then I create a personalised plan whether they want to grow in customer service, telemarketing, sales, or general remote work.

“I offer targeted training in communication, customer handling, cold calling techniques, and essential online tools, supported by practical exercises like mock calls and real life scenarios. By guiding each learner at their own pace and giving focused feedback, Lian Work From Home Training helps them build confidence, develop real

skills, and succeed in the remote role that fits them best.”

Practical Strategies

Speaking on some practical strategies recommended for young girls to become more self-reliant, she said. “Young girls can become self-reliant by learning marketable skills early, finding ways to earn money, building strong communication skills, and understanding basic financial management and principles.

They also grow by developing a positive mindset, surrounding themselves with good role models, using the internet to learn constantly, and setting clear personal goals.

These practical steps help them build confidence, independence, and a strong foundation for their future.” Dosunmu encouraged young people to take ownership of their lives and decisions.

“A young lady starting her own business should be focused and begin with what she has, learn a skill she can earn from, and build confidence through action. She should keep costs low, stay consistent, solve real problems, remain teachable, grow her network, and protect her mindset from fear and doubt.

These steps give her a solid foundation to start, succeed and excel.” She advised young women who want to pursue leadership roles or start their own businesses on the importance of mentorship.

“Mentorship helps people grow faster by giving guidance, clarity, and confidence. Remote work makes mentorship easier because you can connect with mentors anywhere through online platforms. Anyone can become a mentor by sharing their knowledge, helping beginners, joining online communities, and building credibility through consistent learning.”

On how she empowers young people to recognise their strengths and talents, and how they can leverage these to achieve their goals. She shared a story of a young person who has successfully overcome obstacles and achieved his goals. “Benjamin once worked as a security man in my compound.

Even in that humble role, it was clear he carried intelligence, potential, and a deep desire to rise above his circumstances. Recognising this, my neighbours and I came together, contributed money, and decided to send him to school. “Benjamin didn’t waste the opportunity.

He studied Mass Communication and later delved into journalism, excelling in both theory and practice. His p a s s i o n , discipline, and hard w o r k b e g a n opening d o o r s t h a t once felt impossible. “Today, his journey has taken an extraordinary turn.

Benjamin has been awarded an all-expense-paid scholarship to the United States, where he is now pursuing a fully funded master’s degree. “From guarding a gate to becoming a journalist and now walking through the gates of an American university Benjamin’s story shows how far someone can go when determination meets genuine support.

It is a powerful reminder that greatness can rise from anywhere, and sometimes all a person needs is a chance and someone who believes in their future.”

She encouraged young people who are looking to make a positive impact in their communities to start with what they have.

“Young people can make an impact by starting with what they have, taking small meaningful actions, and using their skills to solve real problems. They shouldn’t wait for perfect conditions rather, remain consistent, courageous and learn. Positive influences are what create real change. Their voice and actions matter, and their impact can begin right now.”

Vision

She speaks on her vision for the next generation of young people. “My vision for the next generation is to see young people who are confident, skilled, and independent.

Global Talent Remote inspired this vision and later birthed Lian Work From Home Training, created to prepare young people for global opportunities.

Remote work supports this mission by giving them access to worldwide jobs, flexible learning, and the ability to earn from anywhere. It removes limitations and empowers them to build digital careers, create opportunities for themselves, and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”