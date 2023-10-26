Dosumu: Well-trained Youths Key To Economically-viable Society

Chairman, Odu’a Investment Foundation, Ambassador Dr. Awolowo Dosumu, has stressed the need for stakeholders to train Nigerian youths properly for the nation’s economy to be developed and viable to meet societal needs.

Dosunmu said this during the launch of Digital Education for Innovation and Economic Development (DEFINED), an initiative of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, for both primary and secondary schools across the South West States held at the Ikeja Airport Hotel on Tuesday.

In her welcome address, she said: “Our young ones are our future. The youth are the drivers of development all over the world. A well-trained and properly kitted youth population will not only birth an economically viable society but will also engender the safety of all.

“As the Foundation grows, we pray that we are able to harness the talents and enthusiasm of all well- meaning members of the South-West towards accomplishing the best from this developmental initiative.

“As we can see from the name of the initiative, we are launching today, it is about using education and innovation to drive economic development for the good of all. Our young ones cannot hunt the bird of tomorrow with yesterday’s stones.