Dortmund Reach Agreement To Sign Bayern Sabitzer

Borussia Dortmund have tonight reached a full agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Marcel Sabitzer for a reported €19 million including bonuses.
After spending the last six months on loan at Manchester United, Sabitzer will now sign a contract with Borussia Dortmund until at least 2027, with the deal expected to be finalised in the next 48 hours.
Sabitzer had originally pushed for a move to England or Italy, but Dortmund remained persistent in their efforts to sign the 29-year-old Austrian midfielder.
Sabitzer had a successful spell at Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag, playing 18 games across all competitions, scoring three and creating one.
During his time at Bayern Munich following his €15m transfer from RB Leipzig in 2021, the Austrian played 54 games in all competitions, scoring two and creating a further two.
He would become the latest player to arrive at Borussia Dortmund following the signings of Ramy Bensebaini and Felix Nmecha.