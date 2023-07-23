Dortmund Reach Agreement To Sign Bayern Sabitzer

After spending the last six months on loan at Manchester United, Sabitzer will now sign a contract with Borussia Dortmund until at least 2027, with the deal expected to be finalised in the next 48 hours.

Sabitzer had originally pushed for a move to England or Italy, but Dortmund remained persistent in their efforts to sign the 29-year-old Austrian midfielder.

Sabitzer was present at Bayern Munich’s team presentation on Sunday, but left the Allianz Arena while the presentation was still ongoing, When asked why he was leaving, Sabitzer,

Sabitzer had a successful spell at Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag, playing 18 games across all competitions, scoring three and creating one.

During his time at Bayern Munich following his €15m transfer from RB Leipzig in 2021, the Austrian played 54 games in all competitions, scoring two and creating a further two.