May 14, 2025
Dortmund Join Race To Sign Arokodare

Borussia Dortmund have become the latest Bundesliga club to show strong interest in Nigerian striker, Tolu Arokodare, following earlier links to league champions Bayern Munich.

According to Transfermarkt, Dortmund’s interest is serious as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The club is reportedly impressed by Arokodare’s physical presence and style of play, which they believe fits perfectly with the demands of the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old, who currently plays for Genk in Belgium, is valued at around €13 million, but the Belgian side is expected to demand more, given his contract runs until mid-2027.

