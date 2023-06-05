Dortmund Complete Signing Of Ramy Bensebaini

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) have completed their first signing of the summer, with Ramy Bensebaini officially joining the club on a free transfer.

An agreement was struck for Bensebaini to join Dortmund back in April, and he has now put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the Westfalenstadion after his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach expired.

“I don’t have to waste a lot of words about the radiance of Borussia Dortmund. As an opposing player, I felt the extraordinary atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park, through which the team is pushed,” the Algerian told the club’s official website.

“I know what BVB is capable of and I’m sure that we as a team will build on the past second half of the season. I can’t wait to be part of BVB myself, to play for titles, and to experience this special atmosphere in Dortmund.”

The 28-year-old left-back originally moved to the Bundesliga in 2019 when he joined Gladbach from French club Rennes, and he has since scored 19 goals in 95 appearances in Germany’s top flight.

“Ramy is a player in his prime,” added BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

“He has gained a lot of national and international experience in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the Champions League, and the Europa League and is also an integral part of his home country’s selection.