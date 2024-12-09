Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers Sell For $28m At Auction

Share

A pair of ruby red slippers worn by actress Judy Garland in the classic movie “The Wizard of Oz” have been sold for $28m (£22m) at a US-based auction over the weekend.

One of four surviving pairs used in the film, the famed sequined pumps were once stolen from a Minnesota museum.

Online bidding started a month ago, with the slippers expected to fetch as much as $3m (£2.35m) at auction, according to Heritage Auctions – an under-estimate by $25m (£20m) , reports the BBC.

The auctioneers called the slippers the “Holy Grail of Hollywood memorabilia” and said their selling price made them the most valuable movie memorabilia ever sold at auction

