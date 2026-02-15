Doro Stresses Importance Of Assisting Underprivileged To Reduce Poverty

The Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, has emphasized the importance of supporting the underprivileged in society to reduce poverty and promote social solidarity.

Dr. Doro gave the advice on Sunday while declaring open a two-day Medical Outreach and Empowerment under the Renewed Hope Agenda, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Reduction, held in Jos, Plateau State. The programme was organized by Dr. Nasir Ajala Kabara.

He urged wealthy members of society to respond to the needs of the less fortunate, emphasizing that the government alone cannot meet all citizens’ demands.

“I therefore appeal to everyone to always live in peace and harmony with one another. We all stand to achieve much by accommodating one another and bringing development to our state, if there is peace,” he said.

Dr. Doro praised the convener of the Medical Outreach, Dr. Kabara, an aspirant for the position of National Youth Leader at the upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, for collaborating with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

In his address, Dr. Kabara explained that the event was organized to address health concerns such as hypertension, hepatitis, dental care, eye checks, peptic ulcer disease, and free vision screening classes.

He noted that the programme also aims to reduce the financial burden on low-income individuals by providing quality health care and protecting them from falling further into poverty due to health challenges.

Dr. Kabara added that the initiative is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, and that the medical outreach will be conducted across the country’s geo-political zones.

He commended President Tinubu for his efforts to reposition the Nigerian economy, noting that the benefits of his economic policies are beginning to manifest, and stated that the president deserves a second term to consolidate these achievements.