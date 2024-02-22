Dorman Long Pledges to Sustain Nation’s Industrial Sector

Dorman Long Engineering Limited, Nigeria’s lead- ing steel engineering and fabrication company, has reaffirmed its unflinching support to the development of Nigeria’s industrial sector in the area of full-service engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. To consolidate its support for Nigeria’s economy, Dorman Long Engineering celebrated its 75th anniversary in Lagos recently. Similarly, the company also unveiled a new logo and brand identity, reflecting its continued evolution and commitment to progress.

The event marked a significant milestone in the company’s rich history and showcased its strengthened commitment to continued growth and innovation. Dorman Long Engineering’s three-quarter century existence speaks volumes about the company’s strength, resilience, and adaptability. Having been established in 1949 as part of the British Steel Corporation, it has not only out- lived colonialism and military rule but thrived, transforming into a leading Nigerian company. This remarkable journey stands as a powerful testament to the transformative power of vision, quality, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dorman Long Engineering, Engr. Chris Ijeli, while delivering his speech at the event, explained that the company was happy to still remained relevant in Nigerian engineering space.

Ijeli said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate 75 years of service to Nigeria. This mile- stone is proof of Dorman Long’s dedication as well as the hard work of our employees, partners, and stakeholders. “Looking back at our historic projects, one undeniable thread runs through them all: the positive impact on Nigerian communities. “Dorman Long provided the structural steel for the iconic first Niger Bridge that you see today, and contributed to count- less other vital projects, from factories and dams to oil & gas infrastructure with major players like Exxon Mobil, NLNG, First E&P and Shell. “Over 75 years, Dorman Long has transitioned from building essential structures to becoming a full-service engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance company, ensuring our impact continues to shape Nigeria’s future.”

While speaking on the logo unveiling, the company’s CEO explained that Dorman Long’s new logo reflected its continued evolution and commitment to progress. He noted: “The theme, “Forged in Steel,” embodies the company’s core values of strength, resilience, and un- wavering support. Inspired by the unique shapes found in fabricated steel beams and core engineering structures, the new logo represents the strength and fluidity of steel, while retaining a sense of heritage and tradition.”