Doris Simeon Speaks On Custody Battle With Ex-Husband (Video)

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon has finally opened up about her recent custody battle with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.
Doris made this known while speaking in a recent interview with Yoruba actress, Biola Adebayo on the ‘Talk to B’ podcast.
Expressing her pain, Doris noted that the last time she played a motherly role to their son was when he was 3 years old.
She said: “I might have had my faults, he also had his faults too. That is why I said I didn’t feel anything when he got married, but the only painful part is that he didn’t allow me to mother my child.
“He took my son away without my consent; he was just 4 years old when he came to the US. My child was 3 when I mothered him last.
“He wasn’t picking my calls, and when he picked up, he would tell me he would call back as he was busy, and for another 3 to 4 months, I wouldn’t get through.
“I was frustrated and depressed. I just went for a movie premiere, and someone told me I’m not here to see my son. That was how they took us to court.”
Watch video below: